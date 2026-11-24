Bengaluru to honor the 1st Indian in space Rakesh Sharma
This November 26-27, Bengaluru is hosting a special event to honor Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, retired, the first Indian to travel to space.
The celebration is part of the 65th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM), where Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana will kick things off, spotlighting India's journey in space and what's next for Space Medicine.
Conference theme addresses runway to orbit
Held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, this year's theme, "One Airspace - One Mission: Aeromedical Support from Runway to Orbit," brings together experts from both military and civilian aviation, and human spaceflight.
About 250 delegates are expected, and more than 100 research papers will be shared through panels and poster sessions.
It's all about collaboration, innovation, and exploring how medicine keeps pace with our expanding adventures in air and space.