Held at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, this year's theme, "One Airspace - One Mission: Aeromedical Support from Runway to Orbit," brings together experts from both military and civilian aviation, and human spaceflight.

About 250 delegates are expected, and more than 100 research papers will be shared through panels and poster sessions.

It's all about collaboration, innovation, and exploring how medicine keeps pace with our expanding adventures in air and space.