Bengaluru to revamp 2,500km of roads for ₹8,000cr project
India
Bengaluru is set for a major upgrade: 2,500km of city roads will be revamped at a cost of ₹8,000 crore.
Announced by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the project aims to finally tackle those endless potholes and make daily commutes smoother for everyone.
Bengaluru stormwater drains get ₹2,000cr upgrade
It's not just about better roads: Bengaluru's stormwater drains are getting an upgrade as well.
Out of the city's 840-kilometer drain network, the last 200km will be fixed up for another ₹2,000 crore.
To keep things on track, Krishna Byre Gowda said he would hold a monthly review meeting and focus on quality.