Next Article
Bengaluru: Two arrested for posting derogatory content about actor's wife
India
Bengaluru Police have arrested two men for allegedly sharing offensive posts about Vijayalakshmi, the wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa.
The arrests happened after she filed a complaint last month, saying that hurtful and defamatory content was spreading online about her and her family.
Who got arrested and what's next?
The suspects—Chandrashekar B (an autorickshaw driver) and Nithin (a software engineer)—are accused of posting obscene messages on Facebook and Instagram.
Both are now in police custody as investigators dig deeper into digital evidence and look for others involved.
Vijayalakshmi's complaint actually named over 18 people, so this case might see more updates soon.