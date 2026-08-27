Bengaluru Uber auto driver Tanzeem wins hearts pushing scooty
India
A Bengaluru Uber auto driver named Tanzeem is winning hearts online after a video showed him helping a woman whose scooty broke down.
Instagram user Chetna Saraf, who was riding in Tanzeem's auto, filmed him using his foot to gently push and steady the woman's scooty as they traveled together.
Chetna Saraf seeks Uber India recognition
Tanzeem kept this up for 10 to 15 minutes until the woman reached a spot where she could get help.
Saraf praised his selflessness and asked Uber India to recognize him.
The video spread across social media, with people calling it a reminder that seeing kindness has become a luxury these days and urging others to celebrate Tanzeem's thoughtful gesture.