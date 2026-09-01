Bengaluru unions demand apology from Krishna Byre Gowda over pourakarmikas

On Thursday, trade union members gathered outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, calling out Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his recent remarks about pourakarmikas (sanitation workers).

Gowda had reportedly made remarks concerning pourakarmikas, which sparked outrage.

Protesters demanded an apology, highlighting how crucial these workers are to keeping the city clean and insisting their dignity deserves respect.