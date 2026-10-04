Bengaluru, Vijayapura protest after voter list omits names, marks dead
People in Bengaluru and Vijayapura are upset after finding their names missing, or even marked as "dead" on the voter list during a recent revision.
A Bengaluru family says eight of them lost their voting rights without any checks, while Vijayapura residents are frustrated about being wrongly declared deceased.
The protests highlight worries about fairness, community bias, and how voter lists are managed.
Bengaluru family, Vijayapura residents demand fixes
The Bengaluru family, who have lived at the same address for more than 35 years, believe community differences may have played a role in their removal and want better verification to protect voting rights.
Meanwhile, Vijayapura protesters accuse officials of unfairly targeting minorities and demand accountability after being wrongly labeled as dead.
Both groups are calling for fixes to make sure everyone's vote counts.