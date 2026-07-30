Bengaluru water board bans drinking water for car washing, gardening

If you break these rules, you'll face a ₹5,000 fine, and repeat offenders might even get their supply reduced by up to 50%.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, BWSSB, wants everyone to switch to treated or recycled water for banned activities and has made it mandatory for homes and businesses to install devices like aerators that can cut usage by 30% to 50%.

BWSSB Chairperson Dr. Manjula says penalties will get stricter if violations continue, including daily fines and possible legal action.