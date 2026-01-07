Bengaluru: Woman, 26, allegedly drowns twin sons before taking her own life

Family alerted by neighbor; police investigating what happened

The tragedy came to light when Vijayalakshmi's husband, Sampath Kumar, returned from work around 6:30pm and found the house unusually quiet.

A neighbor had noticed water spilling from the sealed sump and raised an alarm. After opening it, they discovered Vijayalakshmi's body inside.

Police later found the boys' bodies during their search. A case has been registered, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.