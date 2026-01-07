Bengaluru: Woman, 26, allegedly drowns twin sons before taking her own life
In a heartbreaking incident near Bengaluru, 26-year-old S Vijayalakshmi is suspected to have pushed her five-year-old twin sons, S Chetan and S Chaitanya, into a water sump at their rented home in Tumakuru district on Tuesday evening.
Police believe she then died by suicide in the same sump soon after.
Family alerted by neighbor; police investigating what happened
The tragedy came to light when Vijayalakshmi's husband, Sampath Kumar, returned from work around 6:30pm and found the house unusually quiet.
A neighbor had noticed water spilling from the sealed sump and raised an alarm. After opening it, they discovered Vijayalakshmi's body inside.
Police later found the boys' bodies during their search. A case has been registered, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.