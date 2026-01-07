Next Article
Modi and Netanyahu kick off 2026 with a call for stronger ties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to swap New Year wishes and talk about boosting India-Israel teamwork.
Their chat focused on ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead.
Both leaders also doubled down on working together against terrorism and tackling regional security issues.
Doubling down on partnership goals
Beyond greetings, the call was about deepening their countries' strategic partnership.
Modi and Netanyahu talked through fresh ways to cooperate and shared their views on what's happening in the region—making it clear they're committed to facing challenges together and building on what they've already achieved.