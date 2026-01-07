Next Article
Rajasthan's cold wave to continue till January 10
Rajasthan is in the grip of a serious cold wave, with temperatures dipping as low as 4.5°C in places like Sikar and staying chilly across the state.
The IMD says this frosty weather—plus thick fog—is sticking around until January 10, making mornings tough for commuters in cities like Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur.
Why does it matter?
The cold isn't just an inconvenience; fog is slowing down traffic and frost is putting winter crops at risk.
IMD expects things to get even colder over the next couple of days, so bundle up if you're heading out early.
The good news? Skies should clear after January 10, with warmer days (up to 21°C) expected by mid-month.