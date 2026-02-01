Bengaluru woman (65) killed by domestic worker, who then died
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's KAS Colony, where a 65-year-old woman was found dead, allegedly killed by her domestic worker, Devaraju (50), who then reportedly died by suicide.
The discovery was made early morning by the woman's husband returning from Dubai.
Their 27-year-old daughter was upstairs at the time and didn't hear anything.
Police investigating the case
Police and forensic teams are now piecing together what happened and why.
Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said post-mortems are underway, and officers are talking to family members while checking the house layout to figure out the timeline.
A case has been registered as they try to understand what led Devaraju to this extreme step.