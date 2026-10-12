Bengaluru woman accuses Kempegowda International Airport HR manager exposing himself
India
A 26-year-old woman has accused an HR manager at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport of sexual harassment, saying the incidents started on September 24.
The manager allegedly stripped and exposed himself to her at work, leading police to book him on serious charges for stalking and insulting a woman's modesty.
Police questioned Kempegowda HR manager
The FIR also says the manager took away her phone and pressured her into showing a tattoo on her chest.
Police have already questioned him and issued a notice to the accused and recorded his statements.