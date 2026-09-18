Bengaluru woman allegedly kidnapped over marriage to Om Prakash
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped from her rented house at Agrahara Dasarahalli in Bengaluru on Wednesday by three men, reportedly because both families disapproved of her marriage to Om Prakash.
The men forced her into a car and sped off, but things took a turn when the car got stuck in traffic: those hit by the car, along with other passers-by, managed to catch up with the abductors when the vehicle slowed due to traffic congestion.
Magadi Road police file FIR
During the abduction, one of the kidnappers made a video call to her mother-in-law, who threatened that harm would come to her husband if she didn't return home.
The police later reached the spot and took the accused and the woman to the police station.
The Magadi Road police filed an FIR against the three arrested accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including abduction, assault, criminal intimidation, and offenses against a woman.