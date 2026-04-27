Bengaluru woman alleges delivery agent assaulted her near apartment
India
A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru says she was assaulted by a delivery agent near her apartment on April 15.
The situation started when the agent parked in a car-only zone, got into an argument with security guards, and allegedly used foul language and lewd gestures as she walked by with her dogs.
Woman says FIR delayed, accused released
When the woman confronted him, she claims he slapped her and tried to pull her shirt.
She called police, but they arrived after the agent had left, allegedly shouting jo karna hai karle.
She faced delays getting an FIR registered and says the accused was released without her knowledge.
A video of the incident has since gone viral on Reddit, raising fresh concerns about women's safety in public spaces.