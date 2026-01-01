Bengaluru woman arrested after clash with home guard over clothing comments India Jan 12, 2026

In Bengaluru, a woman named Damini (also known as Mohini) was arrested near KR Puram Railway Station for allegedly assaulting a female home guard.

The trouble started when some men made inappropriate remarks about Damini's clothes.

Home guard Lakshmi Narasamma stepped in to help, then suggested Damini wear "decent clothes" and be cautious on the busy road.

Upset by these comments, Damini reportedly pulled Narasamma's hair and slapped her, leaving the officer with injuries to her face and nose.