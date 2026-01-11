National Youth Day: Why January 12 matters for India's youth

This year, PM Modi will join the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in New Delhi, where he'll connect with about 3,000 young delegates from India and abroad. They'll share their ideas on national priorities through 10 themed tracks—putting youth voices front and center.

The Vivekananda connection

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. He brought Vedanta and Yoga to the world stage and championed self-realization plus service to others.

His legacy is why National Youth Day exists—to remind us that young people can drive real change.