National Youth Day: Why January 12 matters for India's youth
Every year on January 12, India celebrates National Youth Day to honor Swami Vivekananda and his inspiring message for young people.
The day is all about encouraging leadership, social responsibility, and community service—think debates, workshops, and hands-on volunteering across schools and colleges.
What's happening in 2026?
This year, PM Modi will join the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in New Delhi, where he'll connect with about 3,000 young delegates from India and abroad.
They'll share their ideas on national priorities through 10 themed tracks—putting youth voices front and center.
The Vivekananda connection
Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. He brought Vedanta and Yoga to the world stage and championed self-realization plus service to others.
His legacy is why National Youth Day exists—to remind us that young people can drive real change.