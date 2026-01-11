Next Article
UP man dies by suicide after argument over egg curry
India
In Banda, Uttar Pradesh, a 28-year-old man named Shubham died by suicide after a heated argument with his wife about making egg curry.
The fight spilled out into the street, leaving Shubham feeling embarrassed in front of neighbors.
Soon after, he was found hanged at home.
Police looking into family tensions
Police are investigating and talking to relatives to understand what led up to the tragedy.
Officers say the couple had ongoing disagreements—sometimes about Shubham's drinking—which often turned public.
No arrests have been made yet; police are waiting for more details from statements and the post-mortem report before deciding next steps.