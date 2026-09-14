Bengaluru woman blackmailed with explicit photos by Anfal near Manipal
India
A Bengaluru woman faced blackmail and threats from an acquaintance, Anfal, who secretly took explicit photos of her while she was at a hotel near Manipal.
He demanded money via PhonePe and threatened to post the images on Instagram and Facebook if she didn't pay up.
Anfal arrested under cybercrime laws
Over time, Anfal's threats got worse: he even forced her to meet him at a hotel this April, took her gold chain, and pressured her through WhatsApp calls to self-harm.
The situation came to light when her family found out earlier this month; they went straight to the police.
No arrest is reported in the source; the girl's father approached police on September 8, 2026 and a case was registered; the investigation was ongoing (as of September 2026).