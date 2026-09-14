Bengaluru woman blackmailed with explicit photos by Anfal near Manipal

Over time, Anfal's threats got worse: he even forced her to meet him at a hotel this April, took her gold chain, and pressured her through WhatsApp calls to self-harm.

The situation came to light when her family found out earlier this month; they went straight to the police.

No arrest is reported in the source; the girl's father approached police on September 8, 2026 and a case was registered; the investigation was ongoing (as of September 2026).