Bengaluru woman dies after being set on fire by tenant over marriage dispute
In Bengaluru's Basaveshwaranagar, 41-year-old Geeta lost her life after Muthu Abhimanyu (30), who had been living with the family, set her on fire on December 23.
Abhimanyu, who ran a tea stall and had been living with Geeta and her daughter, wanted her daughter to marry him. When Geeta refused to allow the marriage, he attacked her with petrol late at night.
Despite neighbors rushing her to the hospital, Geeta battled severe burns for nearly three weeks before passing away.
Police arrest accused and upgrade charges
After the attack, Abhimanyu fled but was tracked down in Tamil Nadu and arrested on December 29.
The police initially booked him for attempted murder but upgraded the charge to murder following Geeta's death.
Investigators say his repeated pressure and anger over rejection led to this tragic crime and that they're gathering all evidence for strict action.