Bengaluru woman dies after being set on fire by tenant over marriage dispute India Jan 07, 2026

In Bengaluru's Basaveshwaranagar, 41-year-old Geeta lost her life after Muthu Abhimanyu (30), who had been living with the family, set her on fire on December 23.

Abhimanyu, who ran a tea stall and had been living with Geeta and her daughter, wanted her daughter to marry him. When Geeta refused to allow the marriage, he attacked her with petrol late at night.

Despite neighbors rushing her to the hospital, Geeta battled severe burns for nearly three weeks before passing away.