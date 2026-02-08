Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after husband passes away
In Bengaluru, a heartbreaking series of events unfolded when Meena Raju (42) died by suicide just hours after her husband Raju (48) passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a gas geyser leak in their unventilated bathroom.
The couple, married for 21 years with a 19-year-old son, had been living in Nelamangala while building their home.
Note said she couldn't imagine life without him
After hearing about her husband's sudden death, Meena rushed back and ended her life near their under-construction house.
In her note, she wrote that she couldn't imagine life without him and asked for forgiveness, also mentioning arrangements for their son.
The source article does not provide data on similar incidents or a death toll.
Proper ventilation really matters when using these appliances—something worth keeping in mind for everyone's safety.