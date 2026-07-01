Bengaluru woman finds intimate Bumble videos shared online without consent
India
A 28-year-old woman in Bengaluru was shocked to find intimate videos from a Bumble date in 2022 being shared online without her consent.
She'd matched with the man, verified his Instagram, and met him at his apartment, only for him to go silent and block her soon after.
Nearly four years later, she discovered their private moments posted on Reddit and an adult site.
Authorities removed intimate clips launched investigation
After spotting the videos, she reported the incident to police on June 19.
Authorities quickly removed the clips from online platforms and launched an investigation to track down how the recordings were made and who uploaded them.
The case highlights growing worries about digital privacy and sharing sensitive content without consent.