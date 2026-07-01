Bengaluru woman finds intimate Bumble videos shared online without consent India Jul 01, 2026

A 28-year-old woman in Bengaluru was shocked to find intimate videos from a Bumble date in 2022 being shared online without her consent.

She'd matched with the man, verified his Instagram, and met him at his apartment, only for him to go silent and block her soon after.

Nearly four years later, she discovered their private moments posted on Reddit and an adult site.