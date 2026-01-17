Bengaluru: Woman, minors disguise as men to rob house

How police cracked the case

Sangamesh reported the theft right away, so police formed a special team and checked CCTV footage.

The suspects were spotted riding a repainted scooter with fake plates. Police tracked them to a residence the next day and arrested them, with some reports placing the arrest on Tannery Road.

After their arrest, Reshma reportedly admitted to committing the theft; police said she had trained a juvenile to act as an accomplice.

Some items were recovered, while police said some gold had been pawned.

Legal action is underway, with Reshma sent to jail and both minors placed in care homes as investigations continue into similar robberies nearby.