Bengaluru: Woman on morning walk mauled by neighbor's pet Rottweiler

Dubey needed over 80 stitches and underwent eight hours of surgery; doctors say she may have permanent scars.

She's been in the hospital for over a week, dealing with trauma and worried about how her injuries might affect her young child.

After the attack, police registered an FIR against the dog's owner for negligence. The case is being investigated using CCTV footage and witness statements.