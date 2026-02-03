Bengaluru: Woman on morning walk mauled by neighbor's pet Rottweiler
India
A 31-year-old woman, Shalini Kumari Dubey, was seriously injured when a neighbor's unleashed Rottweiler attacked her during a morning walk in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.
The dog lunged at her as the gate opened, biting her face, throat and head.
The dog reportedly had a history of aggression but was still allowed to roam free.
Dubey needed over 80 stitches, underwent 8 hours of surgery
Dubey needed over 80 stitches and underwent eight hours of surgery; doctors say she may have permanent scars.
She's been in the hospital for over a week, dealing with trauma and worried about how her injuries might affect her young child.
After the attack, police registered an FIR against the dog's owner for negligence. The case is being investigated using CCTV footage and witness statements.