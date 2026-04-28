Bengaluru woman Pooja Dutta, 34, found dead in apartment
India
A 34-year-old woman named Pooja Dutta was found dead in her Bengaluru apartment after neighbors noticed a strong smell and called the police.
She had been living there for three years and worked at a private company.
Investigators believe she may have died two to three days earlier.
Police keep homicide option open
Pooja was found unclothed and in a pool of blood, with no suicide note at the scene.
Police did find some torn papers that might point to suicide, but they are keeping all options open, including homicide, until postmortem results come in.
Her last known outing was a grocery run on April 23, and police are still piecing together what happened.