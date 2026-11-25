Bengaluru woman Saba A defuses Gurgaon cleaner dispute by phone
When a bathroom cleaning job at her parents' home in Gurgaon went badly, Saba A, who lives nearly 2,000km away in Bengaluru, had to step in.
After her father left a low rating, the cleaner returned four hours later, demanding the complaint be withdrawn.
Saba managed to resolve everything by phone, making sure her parents felt safe.
Saba A urges fair platform rules
Saba's story struck a chord online, with many sharing their own awkward app-service experiences.
She pointed out how gig workers can be financially vulnerable, but also called for better platform rules so both customers and service providers are treated fairly: routine bookings don't turn into safety headaches.