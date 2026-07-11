Bengaluru woman says delivery agent entered home and harassed her
India
A woman in Bengaluru says a delivery agent harassed her after he pushed into her home, even though she asked him not to come in.
He'd come to deliver a parcel and asked to use her toilet, but she suggested he try male neighbors instead. Despite this, he reportedly entered anyway.
Police probing alleged exposure by agent
On social media, she wrote that the agent "removed his slippers and forcefully entered my home without my permission," then exposed himself after using the bathroom.
She described feeling "shocked, violated, humiliated."
Bengaluru police have acknowledged her complaint and are waiting for more details from her so they can investigate further.