Bengaluru's January chills set in after warm start

Yelahanka gets coldest, North Karnataka on alert

Yelahanka, near the airport, clocked the lowest temp in town at 12.7°C, and forecasters say it might drop even further soon.

Meanwhile, North Karnataka is bracing for a proper cold wave: places like Bidar have already hit 9°C and IMD expects this chilly spell to stick around for another couple of days.

So if you're heading out—maybe grab that extra layer!