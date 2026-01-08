Next Article
Bengaluru's January chills set in after warm start
India
Bengaluru is finally feeling winter vibes after a warmer-than-usual kick-off to January.
This week, the city's minimum temperature dipped to 14.9°C—just over a degree below the usual average—with HAL Airport at 14.4°C and daytime highs also running cooler than normal.
Yelahanka gets coldest, North Karnataka on alert
Yelahanka, near the airport, clocked the lowest temp in town at 12.7°C, and forecasters say it might drop even further soon.
Meanwhile, North Karnataka is bracing for a proper cold wave: places like Bidar have already hit 9°C and IMD expects this chilly spell to stick around for another couple of days.
So if you're heading out—maybe grab that extra layer!