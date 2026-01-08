Sonia Gandhi in hospital for asthma, but she's doing fine
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after having some trouble breathing—mainly because the city's cold weather and heavy pollution made her bronchial asthma flare up.
Thankfully, she's responding well to treatment and doctors say she could be heading home in a day or two.
Doctors call it routine and stable
Hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop described her stay as "precautionary," adding that Sonia Gandhi is "absolutely stable" and under close observation.
This wasn't an emergency—just careful management of her ongoing respiratory issues with antibiotics and supportive care.
Why this matters
Delhi's air quality is rough on everyone, especially those with chronic conditions like Gandhi's.
She often needs check-ups during smoggy spells, which is a reminder of how pollution can impact anyone's health—even public figures.