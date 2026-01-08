Mumbai airport just smashed its own passenger record

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) hit a new milestone in 2025, handling a whopping 55.5 million passengers—the most ever in its history. Domestic travel made up the bulk at 39.2 million, while 16.3 million people flew international. This growth was fueled by more seasonal demand and expanded services both internationally and domestically.

What's behind the surge? The October-December quarter was especially busy, with over 14 million travelers—driven by strong seasonal demand and expanded connectivity.

The Middle East led as the top international destination zone, making up nearly half of all overseas trips from Mumbai.

Where is everyone flying? Dubai took the crown as the most popular international route (15% of global traffic), followed by London and Abu Dhabi.

Domestically, Delhi was #1, with Bengaluru and Goa close behind.

IndiGo and Air India ruled both domestic and international skies, while Emirates stayed strong for global flyers.