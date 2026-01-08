Bengaluru's pink and blue metro lines coming in 2026

What to expect: phased openings and less congestion

The Pink Line will open its first stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere in May 2026, with the underground section following by November.

The first phase of the Blue Line, running from Silk Board to KR Puram, is expected by December 2026.

Together, they'll add 31 new stations and are expected to ease jams at hotspots like Nagawara, Silk Board, and KR Puram—making daily travel a lot smoother for many commuters.