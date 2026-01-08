Next Article
Bengaluru's pink and blue metro lines coming in 2026
India
Bengaluru is getting two new metro lines—the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara) and the Blue Line (Silk Board to KR Puram)—both set to launch in 2026.
These routes are designed to make commutes faster and more reliable, especially through some of the city's busiest traffic zones.
What to expect: phased openings and less congestion
The Pink Line will open its first stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere in May 2026, with the underground section following by November.
The first phase of the Blue Line, running from Silk Board to KR Puram, is expected by December 2026.
Together, they'll add 31 new stations and are expected to ease jams at hotspots like Nagawara, Silk Board, and KR Puram—making daily travel a lot smoother for many commuters.