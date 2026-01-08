PM Modi to launch 13 new trains in West Bengal, Assam India Jan 08, 2026

Big update for train travelers: Prime Minister Modi is set to flag off 13 new trains over two days, starting January 17, 2026.

This includes India's first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper from Howrah to Guwahati and six Amrit Bharat trains starting from Malda.

The next day, more Amrit Bharat trains will roll out from both Assam and West Bengal, making travel between these states and other parts of India a lot easier.