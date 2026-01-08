PM Modi to launch 13 new trains in West Bengal, Assam
Big update for train travelers: Prime Minister Modi is set to flag off 13 new trains over two days, starting January 17, 2026.
This includes India's first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper from Howrah to Guwahati and six Amrit Bharat trains starting from Malda.
The next day, more Amrit Bharat trains will roll out from both Assam and West Bengal, making travel between these states and other parts of India a lot easier.
What's special about these new trains?
The Amrit Bharat trains are designed for long trips—think more comfort at lower fares.
Routes from West Bengal will now reach places like New Jalpaiguri, Nagercoil, Tiruchirappalli, and Bengaluru; Assam gets connections to Rohtak and Lucknow.
Ticket prices haven't been announced yet, but the goal is clear: better connectivity for everyone, especially with elections coming up.