Over 50% of India's youth eye overseas careers: Study
More than half of young Indians are seriously considering jobs abroad, mainly for better pay, according to a new A Turn Group study.
Out of nearly 8,000 surveyed, 46% said higher earnings are their top motivation.
Beyond money: growth and dreams
Career growth is also a big draw—34% want better opportunities overseas.
Some are motivated by personal goals (9%) or just want global exposure (4%).
Interestingly, over half have changed their preferred country over time as trends shift.
Where's everyone headed—and what's stopping them?
Germany is now the top pick for Indian job seekers (43%), followed by the UK (17%), Japan (9%), and the US (4%).
Most believe demand for Indian talent abroad is rising.
Still, language barriers (44%), unethical recruitment practices (48%), lack of guidance (33%), high costs (14%), and long waits (10%) make moving tough—but interest in working overseas keeps growing.