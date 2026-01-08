Over 50% of India's youth eye overseas careers: Study

Career growth is also a big draw—34% want better opportunities overseas. Some are motivated by personal goals (9%) or just want global exposure (4%). Interestingly, over half have changed their preferred country over time as trends shift.

Where's everyone headed—and what's stopping them?

Germany is now the top pick for Indian job seekers (43%), followed by the UK (17%), Japan (9%), and the US (4%).

Most believe demand for Indian talent abroad is rising.

Still, language barriers (44%), unethical recruitment practices (48%), lack of guidance (33%), high costs (14%), and long waits (10%) make moving tough—but interest in working overseas keeps growing.