Nestle India says local baby formulas are safe, not part of global recall
Nestle India wants everyone to know: the recent global recall of some baby formulas doesn't affect anything sold here.
None of the recalled batches from Europe made their way to India, and all infant formulas on Indian shelves are made locally and checked thoroughly before release.
What triggered the global recall?
In December 2024, Nestle recalled certain products worldwide after finding cereulide—a toxin that can cause food poisoning—in a supplier's ingredient.
The affected brands include SMA, BEBA, and NAN in places like Europe and South Africa.
Thankfully, no one has gotten sick so far.
How does this impact you in India?
Nestle India stressed that its products follow strict Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules and regular internal testing.
So if you're buying baby formula here, you're not affected by the global issue.