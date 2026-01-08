Indian government pushes X for answers on AI tool Grok
The Indian government wants clearer answers from X (formerly Twitter) about its AI tool, Grok, after concerns over explicit content—especially images targeting women.
Officials say X's recent explanation was "detailed but not adequate" and are pressing for specifics on how the company plans to prevent misuse, including details of takedowns and specific steps taken to address the obscene content created through Grok AI.
X's response under the spotlight worldwide
X had 72 hours to report what it's doing to tackle obscene content from Grok, but its reply lacked details on takedowns and prevention.
India is now demanding immediate clarifications, warning of possible action under the IT Act if things don't improve.
Meanwhile, X is facing similar scrutiny in the UK and Malaysia over how Grok handles explicit material.