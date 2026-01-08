Next Article
Delhi schools to remain shut till January 15 amid cold wave
India
Delhi schools are staying closed until January 15, 2026, thanks to a harsh cold wave, thick fog, and bad air quality.
The winter break that started on January 1 now covers the first half of the month.
IMD has warned about low visibility and chilly mornings making travel tough.
Why does this matter?
The closure is meant to keep students safe from freezing mornings that can trigger coughs and colds—especially for younger kids.
Some parents are upset that a few private schools want to reopen early and are asking for all schools to stick to the same break for consistency.