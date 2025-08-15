Bengaluru's traffic woes: Residents stuck in traffic for 117 hours

City is working on double-decker flyovers, elevated corridors

To tackle this mess, the city is rolling out some major projects like double-decker flyovers and elevated corridors.

A pilot flyover between Ragigudda and Silk Board even got a shoutout from PM Modi, who advised expanding the concept.

The Tunnel Road Project is also in the works—it could end up being India's longest tunnel at 14 meters wide, aiming to finally give Bengaluru's growing population some relief from endless traffic jams.