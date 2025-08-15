Bengaluru's traffic woes: Residents stuck in traffic for 117 hours
Bengaluru's traffic is no joke—locals are spending about 117 hours every year just stuck on the roads.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently brought up how bad things have gotten, pointing out that BJP MLC CT Ravi highlighted over 1.2 crore city vehicles, while Shivakumar added that another 40 lakh from nearby areas are clogging up the streets and making daily commutes a headache.
City is working on double-decker flyovers, elevated corridors
To tackle this mess, the city is rolling out some major projects like double-decker flyovers and elevated corridors.
A pilot flyover between Ragigudda and Silk Board even got a shoutout from PM Modi, who advised expanding the concept.
The Tunnel Road Project is also in the works—it could end up being India's longest tunnel at 14 meters wide, aiming to finally give Bengaluru's growing population some relief from endless traffic jams.