Delhi dog relocation protests: 4 FIRs filed against demonstrators
Dog lovers in Delhi hit the streets earlier this week, rallying at India Gate and Connaught Place to protest a Supreme Court order that requires stray dogs from localities in Delhi-NCR to be moved to shelters within eight weeks.
Police registered four FIRs against demonstrators for breaking security restrictions put in place ahead of Independence Day.
SC is reviewing pleas to pause its relocation order
The Supreme Court is reviewing pleas to pause its relocation order.
The Delhi government says moving the dogs is about public safety and failed sterilization drives, but animal rights groups argue there just aren't enough shelters.
After hearing both sides, the court has reserved its decision for now.