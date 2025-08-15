Manipur on path to recovery after last year's ethnic clashes

More positive changes in the state

The Governor highlighted some positive changes: closed health centers are running again, and the state has successfully carried out the TB Mukt Abhiyan campaign; authorities are keeping an eye on social media to stop fake news; and displaced families are getting better relief support.

The government has greenlit a ₹2,000 crore plan for rural jobs this year.

Plus, cultural events like the Shirui festival and Durand Cup football tournament have returned—small but hopeful signs that life in Manipur is finding its rhythm again.