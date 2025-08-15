Manipur on path to recovery after last year's ethnic clashes
On Independence Day 2025, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla asserted that the overall law and order situation in the state has improved "tremendously" and is "stable and under control" after last year's tragic ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which claimed over 260 lives.
Security forces have stepped up—over 200 people were arrested for extortion, and more than 3,000 weapons have been seized.
With President's Rule in place, highways are open again and essentials are reaching people without major hiccups.
More positive changes in the state
The Governor highlighted some positive changes: closed health centers are running again, and the state has successfully carried out the TB Mukt Abhiyan campaign; authorities are keeping an eye on social media to stop fake news; and displaced families are getting better relief support.
The government has greenlit a ₹2,000 crore plan for rural jobs this year.
Plus, cultural events like the Shirui festival and Durand Cup football tournament have returned—small but hopeful signs that life in Manipur is finding its rhythm again.