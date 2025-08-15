Independence Day: Railways light up iconic bridges, stations in tricolor

Stations, offices join in with festive decorations

It wasn't just the big structures; railway stations and offices across cities like Bengaluru, Sialdah, and Lucknow joined in with festive decorations.

The Jammu Rail Division made sure both Anji and Chenab Bridges stood out.

Many stations flew flags for the "Har Ghar Tricolour" campaign, while Vizianagaram Station's tricolor lights even got a shoutout online.

Plus, railway staff marked the day with a blood donation camp.