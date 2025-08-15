Next Article
Independence Day: Railways light up iconic bridges, stations in tricolor
For India's 79th Independence Day, Indian Railways put on a stunning show—lighting up landmarks like the Anji Bridge, Chenab Bridge, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the national colors.
The bright displays honored freedom fighters and celebrated how far the country has come.
Stations, offices join in with festive decorations
It wasn't just the big structures; railway stations and offices across cities like Bengaluru, Sialdah, and Lucknow joined in with festive decorations.
The Jammu Rail Division made sure both Anji and Chenab Bridges stood out.
Many stations flew flags for the "Har Ghar Tricolour" campaign, while Vizianagaram Station's tricolor lights even got a shoutout online.
Plus, railway staff marked the day with a blood donation camp.