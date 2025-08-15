President Murmu honors soldiers at National War Memorial

Significance of memorial, recent gallantry awards

It's a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by India's armed forces—something that often gets overlooked in daily life.

Just before Independence Day, President Murmu also approved 127 gallantry awards (including Vir Chakras for nine IAF officers recognized for bravery during Operation Sindoor against terrorist bases in Pakistan).

The National War Memorial itself stands as a lasting symbol of courage and dedication from those who served in major operations like Kargil and beyond.