President Murmu honors soldiers at National War Memorial
On August 15, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu braved heavy rain to pay tribute at Delhi's National War Memorial, honoring soldiers who gave their lives for India.
She was joined by top military leaders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and two women Air Force officers who laid a wreath in remembrance.
Significance of memorial, recent gallantry awards
It's a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by India's armed forces—something that often gets overlooked in daily life.
Just before Independence Day, President Murmu also approved 127 gallantry awards (including Vir Chakras for nine IAF officers recognized for bravery during Operation Sindoor against terrorist bases in Pakistan).
The National War Memorial itself stands as a lasting symbol of courage and dedication from those who served in major operations like Kargil and beyond.