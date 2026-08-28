BEST adds 136 busses across Mumbai and suburbs for Rakshabandhan
India
Heading out to celebrate Rakshabandhan?
BEST is rolling out 136 additional busses across Mumbai and the suburbs this Friday, starting from 10:30am.
The idea is to make it easier for everyone to visit family members without the usual travel hassles.
Busses from 22 depots, more possible
These extra busses will run from 22 depots (think Backbay, Mumbai Central, Wadala, Santacruz, Mulund) and connect key railway stations, bus terminals, and neighborhoods like Chembur, Sion, Borivali, Thane, Vashi, and more.
If things get super busy, BEST says they're ready to add even more busses if passenger demand rises further.