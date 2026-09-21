BEST and private bus collide in Mulund West, diversions cited
India
Early Sunday morning in Mulund West, a BEST bus and a private bus collided on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.
The BEST driver had minor injuries but is OK now.
First responders say confusing Metro 4 construction diversions and no traffic wardens played a big part in the crash.
Sixth accident near Metro 4 site
This is already the sixth accident near a Metro 4 construction site in 2026.
The incident even caused a fire in the BEST bus, which was quickly put out by its conductor.
Mulund police made a station diary entry against the driver of the private bus involved in the accident, while first responders blamed missing traffic wardens, and an MMRDA official denied the metro work was a cause.