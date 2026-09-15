BEST bus hits metro pillar near Oberoi Mall, 2 injured
India
A BEST bus in Goregaon crashed into a metro pillar near Oberoi Mall on Monday evening, leaving two people hurt.
The accident happened around 5pm after the bus grazed a car and then hit the pillar while heading from Dindoshi Depot to Bhayander Station (East).
Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions under scrutiny
Both the injured, a BEST staffer and a passenger, were taken to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment.
The bus was run by Mateshwari Urban Transport Solutions, a company already facing questions over safety after several recent accidents, including a July 7 incident and a fire incident later in May.