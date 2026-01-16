'Best thing on internet today': Woman gifts bangle to stranger
India
A Bengaluru metro ride turned unexpectedly wholesome when Ritu Joon admired a fellow passenger's gold-coloured bangle and asked for a photo.
Instead of just posing, the girl took off the bangle and gifted it to her, saying it would help Joon's goldsmith see the details better.
Why is everyone talking about this?
Joon shared the story on X, calling it "quietly beautiful."
The post blew up and drew tons of love from people online, who said gestures like this are what make social media worth scrolling.
Even though the bangle was artificial, many people said the generosity was genuine.
Who is Ritu Joon?
Joon is a Bengaluru resident. Her viral post has become a little reminder that kindness can still surprise you—even during your daily commute.