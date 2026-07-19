Bhaderwah police encounter kills Aarif Hussain, prompts Doda Kishtwar shutdown
India
A police encounter near Bhaderwah town left 30-year-old Aarif Hussain dead, sparking a partial shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts.
Most shops stayed closed and mobile internet was cut off for a second day as officials tried to keep things calm.
Police: Hussain tried grabbing SOG rifle
Police say Hussain tried to grab a rifle from Special Operations Group officers at a checkpoint, leading to gunfire that injured him and three police officers. He later died from his injuries.
Tensions remain high as authorities boost security in the area.