Bhadrak brothers arrested for allegedly declaring mother Aisha Bibi dead
India
Two brothers from Bhadrak, Odisha, were arrested after allegedly declaring their 60-year-old mother, Aisha Bibi, dead in official records just to take over her property.
They allegedly filed a false affidavit claiming she had died about 40 years ago and had no daughters, so the land was transferred into their names.
Aisha Bibi hunger strike triggers arrests
Aisha exposed the plot by staging a hunger strike outside the police chief's office on Friday.
She said her sons and husband tried to cut her and her six daughters out of their rightful share.
After her initial complaint went nowhere, this public protest finally pushed police to arrest the two brothers.
An investigation into others possibly involved, including Aisha's husband and a revenue inspector, is ongoing.