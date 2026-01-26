Bhagat Singh Koshyari: Why he just got the Padma Bhushan
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and ex-Governor of Maharashtra, has just been awarded the Padma Bhushan.
He's being recognized for his decades of work in public affairs, education, and journalism.
From teaching to top politics
Koshyari started out as an English lecturer after earning his master's from Almora University in 1964.
He later launched a weekly newspaper and wrote books about Uttarakhand.
His political journey took off in 1997, leading him to roles like Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, state BJP president, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MP, and Governor of both Maharashtra and Goa.