Bhagwant Mann kicks off Census 2027, self-enumerates online in Satauj India May 01, 2026

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann kicked off the Census 2027 process by self-enumerating online from his hometown, Satauj.

He highlighted how important it is for everyone to declare Punjabi as their mother tongue and encouraged people to take part before the May 14 deadline, saying accurate census data helps shape better policies for everyone.