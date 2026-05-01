Bhagwant Mann kicks off Census 2027, self-enumerates online in Satauj
India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann kicked off the Census 2027 process by self-enumerating online from his hometown, Satauj.
He highlighted how important it is for everyone to declare Punjabi as their mother tongue and encouraged people to take part before the May 14 deadline, saying accurate census data helps shape better policies for everyone.
Bhagwant Mann launches satauj development projects
During his visit, Mann laid the foundation for a ₹14.63 crore sports stadium to boost youth sports and fight drug abuse.
He also opened a new 30-bed health center in Kauharia village and announced more canal water for sustainable farming starting May 1.
Plus, Satauj will pilot underground power lines across 2,000 acres, making things safer and more reliable for local farmers.