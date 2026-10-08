Bhandara farmer Rajendra Sapate allegedly dies by suicide after drought
India
A 55-year-old farmer, Rajendra Sapate, from Bhandara district, allegedly died by suicide after struggling with crop failure caused by severe drought.
Just days before, he had met a local minister to ask for help with irrigation, but saw no real action.
His death is a stark reminder of the tough conditions many farmers are facing right now.
Maharashtra seeks Centre financial aid
Sapate's story isn't isolated: about 80% of Maharashtra's talukas are hit by drought this year.
The state government has sought special financial assistance from the Centre for the state as 32 districts face water scarcity.