Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech has issued a statement confirming that an "adverse event" had taken place during the Phase I trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN. The issue had come to light on Saturday after a report in The Economic Times. It was reported that a 35-year-old trial participant with no co-morbidities was hospitalized after receiving the vaccine shot.

The report stated that the participant had to be hospitalized with viral pneumonitis after receiving a COVAXIN shot in July. A senior government official told ET that the "serious adverse event" was not vaccine-related, adding that the matter was examined by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the sponsor, and the report was shared with the Drug Regulatory Authority.

However, the trials were not halted, and there was no public disclosure of this development. Public health experts that ET spoke to found it strange that the trials were not halted. Notably, pharma companies AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson had temporarily halted Phase III clinical trials of their respective COVID-19 vaccine candidates immediately after an adverse event was observed in a patient.

After the report was published, the company issued a statement confirming the development. It said the participant was hospitalized in August after receiving the dose the previous month. He was discharged after a week's stay and is safe now, Bharat Biotech said, adding that all treatment costs for the subject were fully paid for by the sponsor.

Further, Bharat Biotech said the adverse event was reported to the CDSCO-DCGI (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation-Drug Controller General of India) within 24 hours. It added, "The adverse event was investigated thoroughly, and presented to the CDSCO-DCGI, prior to obtaining permission for Phase II and Phase III clinical trials. The adverse event was investigated thoroughly and determined as not vaccine-related."

